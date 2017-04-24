Sachin A Billion Dreams song Hind Mere Jind: AR Rahman, Sachin Tendulkar leave us all choked up, watch video

Hind Mere Jind shows footage of his marriage with Anjali, moments from World Cup 2004 and 2012. Hind Mere Jind shows footage of his marriage with Anjali, moments from World Cup 2004 and 2012.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is a global phenomenon who has managed to win a billion hearts. The cricketer will soon be seen playing himself in his own biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. A clump of nostalgia mixed with solid emotions is bound to run through your veins after watching the entire video of Hind Mere Jind, the first song from the film. Music legend AR Rahman has lent his voice for this song.

The makers of the film have used footage of his marriage with Anjali, moments from World Cup 2004, the time when Sachin won the Man of the Tournament award and finally the World Cup in 2012, the year when India had won the World Cup and Sachin retired as a cricketer.

The Master Blaster is still considered as one of the greatest cricket sensations of all times. Every frame of the newly released song tells an inspiring tale, every content piece from his upcoming film has been creating increasing anticipation among audiences.

Much like the trailer of the film, the song Hindi Mere Jind too may receive a raving response from all quarters as it captures the cricket and personal life of the god of cricket in detail, revealing aspects of his life which have never been heard or seen before. The song fills the listener with pride for our nation while arousing the patriot in us all.

In simple frames, James Erskine has captured a restless 10-year-old’s journey from watching Kapil Dev lift the glorious World Cup to the fulfillment of his dream of holding it in his hands one day, for our nation, for India!

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to release on 26th May 2017.

