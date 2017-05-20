Sachin A Billion Dreams: Sonam Kapoor shares her best Sachin Tendulkar moment, sends him wishes. Watch video

While former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film, Bollywood stars are also sharing their best wishes for Sachin. While former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film, Bollywood stars are also sharing their best wishes for Sachin.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a film inspired by the life of Sachin Tendulkar is all set to hit the theatres this week. While former cricketer Sachin is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film, Bollywood stars are also sharing their best wishes for Sachin. After Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor shared a video where she is talking about her best Sachin Tendulkar moment. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “.@sachin_rt thank you for inspiring us to strive towards excellence. Sending you my best wishes for #SachinABillionDreams. #6DaysToSachin.”

“My favourite Sachin Tendulkar moment is when he won the world cup. I just saw the joy and elation on his face, not for himself, but for his country. I also love him for the kind of human being he is. The way he has conducted his life. He is an inspiration for people like us to be the best versions of ourselves. I am so excited that Sachin: A Billion Dreams is releasing in just six days,” Sonam added.

.@sachin_rt thank you for inspiring us to strive towards excellence. Sending you my best wishes for #SachinABillionDreams. #6DaysToSachin pic.twitter.com/pYn3obyxTW — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2017

Earlier, Aamir Khan also shared a video on his Twitter page where he shared his best Sachin moment. “Only seven days to go now for Sachin’s film. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is hitting the theatres on May 26. I am most excited to watch his film. can’t wait for that day. Let me share my favourite Sachin moment with you. We are all such huge fans of Sachin. When he goes out to play, we would cheer him. When he gets out, we would get upset. My favourite moment is when –imagine him doing all that cheering for you. And that is my favourite Sachin moment. He came to see Lagaan and screening took place in Rajkamal studio. Sachin was the film and I was watching him. When cricket started, he got really nervous, he started biting his nails. I was looking at him, smiling and was amazed to see his involvement in the game. And when the first British wicket fell after a really long time, Sachin was out of his seat and he yelled — OUT. I was like wow. To watch him engrossed in an on-screen cricket game and cheer for me… it was unreal for me. That really is my most memorable Sachin moment. It was thrilling. For the first and last time, I saw Sachin cheering for me, playing cricket. This is something I will never forget. It’s etched in my memory. All the best Sachin and lots of love,” Aamir said during the video.

