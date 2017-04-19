Like a billion others I miss my guiding light: Shah Rukh Khan sends beautiful wishes to Sachin Tendulkar ahead of his biopic

Shah Rukh Khan posted a beautiful tweet while wishing Sachin Tendulkar for his upcoming biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Shah Rukh Khan posted a beautiful tweet while wishing Sachin Tendulkar for his upcoming biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has wished luck to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his upcoming biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams and called him his “guiding light”.

“I believed, when you did well, I would too and when you didn’t, I will fail. Like a billion others I miss my guiding light. All the best for the film,” Shah Rukh posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Responding to that, Sachin tweeted: “Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi (Had there been no loss, nobody would’ve won and learned anything). Touched by your words like a billion others, love you Shah Rukh Khan.”

Just a day back, superstar Rajinikanth had also tweeted for Sachin. He wrote, “Dear Sachin, my best wishes for the success of ‘Sachin … a billion dreams’. God bless.” In response to the veteran actor, Sachin wrote, “Thank you Thalaiva. Hope you enjoy this in Tamil.” Along with the tweet, he also shared the link to Tamil trailer of his film. This sweet and short conversation also makes us wonder if the actor would be promoting the film in south India.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docu-feature, has been directed by London-based writer-filmmaker James Erkine.

It will capture the phenomenal rise of Tendulkar. It will have aspects of his life which have never been seen before. Some old footage of Tendulkar playing cricket, some landmark events would be woven into the movie, which aims to tell the ace cricketer’s journey from childhood till now.

The film will release on May 26.

