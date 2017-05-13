Sachin A Billion Dreams: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his romantic side and how he met Anjali

Sachin, A Billion Dreams will delve into how the master blaster met his wife Anjali and their love story. Sachin, A Billion Dreams will delve into how the master blaster met his wife Anjali and their love story.

The legend of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is currently promoting his biopic – Sachin, A Billion Dreams. The film has music scored by AR Rahman and is directed by James Erkine. The team recently released the anthem of the film titled, “Sachin, Sachin”. This chant in the song is the recording of real fans shouting Sachin’s name during various matches. The producer of the film Ravi Bhagchandka had said in a statement that they had wanted to include the euphoria among fans when Sachin walked towards the pitch.

Ravi spoke to PTI, “The euphoria that Sachin created each time he walked into the stadium and performed magic with his bat, as the crowd cheered and chanted his name, is a feeling we wanted to capture raw and at its best.” Not just this, the film will also reveal a lot more about Sachin’s personal life than what we know now. In an interview to India Today, the cricketer revealed that fans would see how he navigated the minefield, that was romance. Sachin said in the report, “The audience will get to see my romance with Anjali (Tendulkar). How I met my wife and how we took it forward is part of film. The biopic will show things that no one else had access to before. I had to speak with the whole family before coming out with this film. The most important objective is that the fans should have something to take back.”

The movie was also shot at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, and this happens to be a special place in Sachin’s life. It was here that he met his coach, Ramakant Achrekar. In the same interview, Sachin revealed about how shooting at the park was an emotional moment. He explained, “Achrekar Sir has been an integral part of my life and I always took his blessings before every tour. Shivaji Park is the place where I had my first net session. I stood on that very pitch once again as we started to shoot at 5.15am.”

The trailer of the film impressed not just his fans but movie buffs too. Just watching the trailer had resulted in goosebumps, one wonders how the entire movie experience would be. The much-anticipated film will be released on May 26, in India.

