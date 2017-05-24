Sachin A Billion Dreams: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh chant Sachin, Sachin before biopic release, watch videos

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh wish Sachin Tendulkar before the release of Sachin, A Billion Dreams. Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh wish Sachin Tendulkar before the release of Sachin, A Billion Dreams.

Priyanka Chopra might be busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film Baywatch co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, but she made time for her favourite cricketer. That’s right! PeeCee posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen urging everyone to book tickets and watch Sachin: A Billion Dreams on the silver screen. She also talks about what Sachin Tendulkar is to her and this country.

In the video, she said, “Sachin Tendulkar. The name to me is just associated with amazing memories of celebrattion, jubilation, happiness. I don’t think in our lifetimes we are going to see one individual who brings an entire nation together like he does. Sachin Sir, you are India’s pride. I am extremely proud to have known you.” She added to her fans and followers, “Everyone go out there and watch, Sachin: A Billion dreams.”

Not just Priyanka, but Befikre actor Ranveer Singh also wished Sachin all the best. In his style, the energetic handsome hunk of Bollywood posted a video on Twitter, in which he is counting down to the release of Sachin’s upcoming biopic. He said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, there is only three days to go for Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Theatres are turning into stadiums. It is a rare insight into the life and times of one of the greatest sporting heroes, sporting legends of all time. Our hero. Our legend. Come, watch and be inspired by him again.” He also chanted “Sachin, Sachin,” at the end. Master Blaster was so happy about Ranveer’s wishes that he replied, and wrote, “A billion rounds of applause for this video! You always leave me speechless with your energy levels @ranveerofficial. Thanks for your wishes.”

Ranveer couldn’t stop there. He also tweeted, “It’s the sheer pride you’ve filled me up with that’s manifesting, Sir! ❤️🙏🏽 can’t wait to see the film !”

Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release on th big screens on May 26.

