Sachin: A Billion Dreams premieres tonight and its invites have a distinct Sachin Tendulkar touch

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is set to hit the theatres on May 26. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is set to hit the theatres on May 26.

When Sachin Tendukar biopic’s premiere is planned, it has to be special, it has to be grand, and the whole of Bollywood is expected to join the Master Blaster on his big day. A gala night premiere is going to be held in Mumbai today, and the venue is all set for the big night. We have got some exclusive images of how the LCD screens in at the theatre are playing the glorious footage of Sachin’s performance on field.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is based on the journey of Sachin Tendulkar’s life, on and off the field. Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most celebrated names in Indian cricket history and it would be a treat for the audiences to witness his story on screen.

Also read| Sachin A Billion Dreams: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan thank Sachin Tendulkar, watch video

Check out some exclusive images from the venue of Sachin Tendukar biopic’s premiere

The invites that have been sent out for tonight’s premiere are no less than a cricket fanatic’s dream. The invites consist of a mini bat with the Master Blaster’s autograph engraved on it. Sachin himself has shared the pictures of the invites on Twitter too, and everybody who has received the invite is totally looking forward to the grand night, that is a beautiful marriage of sports and entertainment.

Stay tuned for updates from the World Premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Only on my app #100MB. pic.twitter.com/CsHi6bSbE3 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 24, 2017

Sachin fans all over the world, it is time to relive the beautiful memories of the glorious time in Indian cricket. The Little Master, Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to open his life for us all.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd