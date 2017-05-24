Sachin A Billion Dreams premiere : Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli show love for Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic. See photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the global premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams together.Sachin: A Billion Dreams is one of the most anticipated biopics to release this year. Directed by James Erskine, the film provides a completely never seen before side to the ‘God of Indian Cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar. The film is said to shed some light on Master Blaster’s personality and how he led his life. It features real videos from the cricketer’s personal collection, and the trailer of the movie showed us what is in store. The world premiere of the film took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 24. One of the first guests to grace the event from Bollywood was none other than Phillauri star Anushka Sharma, and giving her perfect company was her rumoured beau and cricketer Virat Kohli.

See | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar

Anushka came with Virat and the two seemed to be really happy and comfortable walking-in together. The rumoured couple have taken to attending weddings and events together. They were also seen at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement ceremony earlier. So, fans of ‘Virushka’ have taken to Twitter to share many photos of the two of them at the premiere and have showered them with love.

On the work front, Anuskha is currently busy with Imtiaz Ali’s film also starring Shah Rukh Khan. The untitled project happens to be the third time that Anushka will be seen sharing screen space with the Badshah of Bollywood. They were earlier seen in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (Anushka’s debut movie) and Jab Thak Hai Jaan.

