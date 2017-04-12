Sachin A Billion Dreams poster: Master Blaster film’s new peek is a nostalgic hit, see pic

Sachin A Billion Dreams new poster is a walk down memory lane. Sachin A Billion Dreams new poster is a walk down memory lane.

Sachin, A Billion Dreams is the biopic of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The film is directed by James Erskine, and produced by 200 Not Out Films. The movie stars Sachin Tendulkar, his son Arjun Tendulkar and Mayuresh Pem who plays Nitin Tendulkar. The movie is about the famous cricketer’s life on and off the pitch. His accomplishments are many, and this film will touch on the most memorable ones.

From the poster, we can see that Sachin has managed to combine the highpoints of his life in the beautiful collage. A family portrait, his face as he hits a boundary, younger Sachin in his whites with his bat held high, the victorious moment when he held the national flag — all of this is like a peek into what the movie would highlight. Even the words on the poster – ‘Father, brother, practice, 99’s, hurt, defeats, fans, coach, pressure, injuries and bouncers’ are some that the sportsman would have heard many times.

Sachin, shared the poster on his official Twitter page and said, “Come experience my journey on and off the 22 yards. #SachinTrailer releases tomorrow at 7 PM.”

Come experience my journey on and off the 22 yards. #SachinTrailer releases tomorrow at 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/GwjqfwmxYO — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2017

The trailer of the film is all set to be released on April 13. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman and happens to be a highly anticipated film amongst sports fan as the batsman himself will be seen portraying the lead role.

In an earlier interview, Sachin had said, “For so many years, I did whatever I wanted to do and the camera captured that. Suddenly I was asked to do particular things and then the camera captured that, so it was a bit different for me. Believe me, the first option was better… Acting is not something that I dreamt of. Without any doubt, acting was more challenging than playing cricket. I enjoyed playing more.” That’s not surprising, considering that the man played about 200 test matches before retirement.

