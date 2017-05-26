Sachin A Billion Dreams: Kamaal R Khan trolls Sachin Tendulkar, says can’t ‘jhelo’ biopic

Kamaal R Khan finds that a biopic on him will be the most interesting in Bollywood. Kamaal R Khan finds that a biopic on him will be the most interesting in Bollywood.

Kamaal R Khan has always made it his responsibility to rant against every big film that he hears about. Just recently, he insulted National Award winner Mohanlal for being chosen to play the role of Bheem, then he ranted against Baahubali 2 and even said that Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were nowhere close to his brand. He even made fun of Aamir Khan choosing Fatima Sana Sheikh to act in Thugs of Hindostan. Now, he has targeted the man that many in the country consider god. He targeted Sachin Tendulkar.

See | KRK’s series of tweets

So #SachinABillionDreams is made by all old available videos of Sachin, means it’s a real documentary of him. Sorry I can’t Jhelo it at all. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 23, 2017

#SachinABillionDream has got bigger opening of 40-50% than film #Dhoni withut any hero, heroine n songs. Day1 busines can be 9-10Cr. Superb! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2017

It’s proof that film #Dhoni business was just coz of Dhoni not Sushant. Film Raabta will decide Sushant’s stardom. http://t.co/xvA6rnFJ4O — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2017

If Sachin’s documentary will do such a fantastic business then Kapil, Sehwag, Kohli, Gambhir n all others will make their documentary soon. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2017

Still nobody else biography can be more interesting than mine which has all Masala lik sex, crime, romance, undrworld, busines, Bollywd etc. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2017

Also read | Sachin A Billions Dreams movie review: We rate it Sachin, Sachin

It was apparent from the trailer that this would not be like MS Dhoni’s biopic. But now, KRK has done a U-turn and has started to compare Sachin’s biopic to that of Captain Cool. In a series of tweets, he said, “#SachinABillionDream has got bigger opening of 40-50% than film #Dhoni withut any hero, heroine n songs. Day1 busines can be 9-10Cr. Superb! It’s proof that film #Dhoni business was just coz of Dhoni not Sushant. Film Raabta will decide Sushant’s stardom. According to reports #SachinABillionDream is a fantastic film for fans of @sachin_rt but it’s nothing for the ppl who will go to watch film. If Sachin’s documentary will do such a fantastic business then Kapil, Sehwag, Kohli, Gambhir n all others will make their documentary soon.”

After all this back and forth about whether the film is worthy of his time or not, KRK ended talking about his favourite topic. Himself. He tweeted, “Still nobody else biography can be more interesting than mine which has all Masala lik sex, crime, romance, undrworld, busines, Bollywd etc.”

