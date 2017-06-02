Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Hindi Medium tax free in Delhi

Hindi medium released on May 19 is directed by Saket Choudhury and Sachin: A Billion Dreams on May 26 is directed by James Erskine. Hindi medium released on May 19 is directed by Saket Choudhury and Sachin: A Billion Dreams on May 26 is directed by James Erskine.

The Delhi government has declared two movies — Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docu-drama on Sachin Tendulkar, and actor Irrfan Khan starer Hindi Medium — tax-free, an official said on Thursday. “The government gave the approval to make films ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ and ‘Hindi Medium’ tax-free in the national capital. An order in this connection has also been released,” the government official said.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka. The movie has been already declared tax in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Hindi Medium, also starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, is also tax-free in Delhi, after being exempted from entertainment tax in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium is a satire on the education system of the country where studying in English medium schools is considered a status symbol.

Read Here | Sunny Leone outruns a bed of chillies in hotness quotient in new PETA ad, see photo

Narrated by Sachin himself, Sachin: A Billion Dreams takes viewers on an inspirational journey and tells how a Mumbai boy went on to become the God of Cricket. The movie was released on May 26. Released on May 19, Hindi Medium story revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education, so that she becomes accepted by the elite.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App