Sachin A Billion Dreams audience reaction: Five stars for Sachin Tendulkar biopic? Viewers say not enough

Sachin A Billion Dreams audience reaction: Janta has given its final verdict on Sachin:A Billion Dreams. Sachin A Billion Dreams audience reaction: Janta has given its final verdict on Sachin:A Billion Dreams.

Do we love cricket more or Sachin Tendulkar more? Now that is a tough one to answer. As Sachin’s biopic, Sachin A Billion Dreams, lands in theatres, people queued up right in the morning on Friday, a working day, to meet their star, their god, their inspiration. Sachin A Billion Dreams went houseful on Friday, a feat last achieved by Baahubali 2. It seems the Baahubali 2 run in India is over as cricket’s Baahubali has claimed his throne. On Friday, as we visited a Mumbai theatre, it was proved that the love people have for cricket’s shining light is unparallaled. All the shows went houseful and the audience was seen leaving the theatres wiping their tears and with a smile on their face. Here is the audience reaction after first day, first show of Sachin A Billion Dreams…

“Sachin Tendulkar biopic is just too good. We got what we expected and it was worth coming to watch Sachin A Billion Dreams today itself. Sachin is the best, and the film is the best,” gushed a man as he left the theatre after watching the film. A group of boys who were there to catch their hero in action once again, said, “We are Sachin fans and it was a great movie. We are glad Sachin was played by Sachin himself. This is a great biopic. MS Dhoni’s biopic was different from this, and we think this is how a biopic should be made. Full five stars for this one.”

Another young fan of the cricket star recalled his one meeting with his idol. “He is the god of cricket. He is my idol so, for me the film was extremely special. I have even met him, so watching him in the film was all the more amazing.” In fact, it seems the first day was all about Sachin fans meeting their idol on the silver screen.A viewer exited wearing a Sachin tee and in tears from the theatre, “What a movie! I am a Sachin fan and I got very nostalgic. The story is very well written and reflects what kind of a person Sachin is, before Sachin became the cricketer. The movie deserves more than five stars.”

Also read | Sachin A Billion Dreams movie review

A group of three college friends looked overwhelmed as they came out of the theatre. One among them said, “I loved the film. It was very emotional. I cried seeing his retirement speech. I would give the film five stars and if there was a bigger rating scale I would give the movie even more.”

So, Janta has given its final verdict on Sachin:A Billion Dreams and it looks like it will be as successful as the Cricketing star himself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd