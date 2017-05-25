Sachin A Billion Dreams: Amitabh Bachchan review of Sachin Tendulkar biopic will move you. Here’s what he said

Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed after watching Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Amitabh Bachchan was overwhelmed after watching Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a movie that brought together the legends of Bollywood and cricket together under one roof on Wednesday evening, has left superstar Amitabh Bachchan emotional and the actor is filled with pride to be born in a country where a cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar lives. The senior Bachchan, last evening, attended the premiere of Sachin’s debut film with son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And as he walked out watching the much-anticipated film of the year, he was all praises for master blaster who plays himself in the biopic.

On Thursday morning, Amitabh who has been very active on social media, posted a few pictures of him with Sachin and his wife Anjali. Praising the film, Amitabh wrote, “T 2435 – ‘SACHIN a Billion dreams’ movie last night ..filled with pride and emotion .. मैं उस देश का वासी हूँ जिस देश में Sachin बहता है !!!” Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a film which brings out the much guarded personal life of cricket’s god, Sachin Tendulkar. The movie reveals Sachin’s journey both on and off the cricket field.

T 2435 – ‘SACHIN a Billion dreams’ movie last night ..filled with pride and emotion .. मैं उस देश का वासी हूँ जिस देश में Sachin बहता है !!! pic.twitter.com/7n4BW2a5JW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2017

Before heading out for the premiere, Amitabh expressed his excitement of watching the film as he wrote, “T 2434 – A day shooting with ‘102 Not Out’ and now in a while with 200 not out ..! the premiere of the film ‘SACHIN’ .. with the Master !!!” The premiere of the film was as grand as Sachin’s cricket career. The venue had the aura of Sachin all around with the LCD’s playing his special on-field moments in the theatre. Not only this, the invite for the premiere which had a mini bat with Sachin’s autograph engraved on it, gave a distinct cricket feel to the event.

T 2434 – A day shooting with ‘102 Not Out’ and now in a while with 200 not out ..! the premiere of the film ‘SACHIN’ .. with the Master !!! pic.twitter.com/Wnm738mMHZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2017

Junior Bachchan, Abhishek also praised Sachin as he wrote, “Sachin isn’t just a person, he’s an emotion… India’s emotion! And after they see his film, the worlds emotion. congratulations @sachin_rt.”

Sachin isn’t just a person, he’s an emotion… India’s emotion! And after they see his film, the worlds emotion. congratulations @sachin_rt — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2017

At this cricket meets Bollywood evening Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and other Bollywood biggies looked ready to see their favourite cricketer in action again.

Directed by James Erskine, the film will be released on the silver screen on May 26.

