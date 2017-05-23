Sachin A Billion Dreams: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan thank Sachin Tendulkar, watch video

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan thanked Sachin Tendulkar for being an inspiration to them. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan thanked Sachin Tendulkar for being an inspiration to them.

Sachin Tendulkar is a name which brings a lot of memories. Most of us grew watching the god of cricket hitting the ball out of the cricket stadium and shouted ‘Sachin, Sachin’ like an anthem. Now that the Master Blaster is coming out with his biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, we are all agog to meet the man he is rather than the sport’s hero we have seen achieving superhuman feats. His many fans are eagerly waiting to know all about the legendary cricketer’s much guarded personal life. From how he met his wife Anjali, how he spends time with his two children to how he dealt with failure — the fans want to know everything about their idol. Among his zillion fans, there are two Bollywood young heartthrobs who cannot hold their excitement to watch the biopic directed by James Erskine. They are Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

On Monday, the Dear Zindagi actor Alia Bhatt posted a boomerang video and wrote, “Clearly I can’t control my excitement. Thank you for inspiring over the years. And being the lovely down to earth person that you are. We can’t wait for this one!!!! All my best wishes for #SachinABillionDreams. #4DaysToSachin.” Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also shared a video on Twitter where he talks about his memories of Sachin Tendulkar. He wrote, “@sachin_rt you have been my childhood hero & inspiration. Looking forward to watching you in #SachinABillionDreams! #5DaysToSachin.”

@sachin_rt you have been my childhood hero & inspiration. Looking forward to watching you in #SachinABillionDreams! #5DaysToSachin pic.twitter.com/Aa2ShNxh2R — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 21, 2017

In the one minute long video, Varun says, “He is a legend, he is a god and he is my childhood hero. A memory that always comes to me is that at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. I call that the sand storm series where Sachin played a stand storm innings when he had 143 against Australia and then 137 a match before that as well. It was just incredible seeing how he went after the Australian bowlers. I remember waking up early in the morning just to see Sachin batting. Time used to stand still when he used to bat.”

Alia and Varun are not the only ones from the tinsel town who are excited about Sachin’s biopic. Earlier, Sonam Kapoor and Aamir Khan too gave their best wishes to the cricketer for his film and shared their favourite Sachin moment. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is slated to release on May 26.

