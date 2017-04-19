Sachin A Billion Dream: Rajinikanth blesses Sachin Tendulkar, wishes him success

Sachin Tendulkar’s Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release on May 26. Sachin Tendulkar’s Sachin: A Billion Dreams will release on May 26.

Sachin Tendulkar’s upcoming biopic has garnered amazing response on social media. Rajinikanth too became a part of this celebration and praised Sachin for his new venture. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear Sachin, my best wishes for the success of ‘Sachin … a billion dreams’. God bless.” In response to the veteran actor, Sachin wrote, “Thank you Thalaiva. Hope you enjoy this in Tamil.” Along with the tweet, he also shared the link to Tamil trailer of his film. This sweet and short conversation also makes us wonder if the actor would be promoting the film in south India.

The trailer was also released in Marathi, and has been lauded by many actors including Madhuri Dixit. Everyone has their eyes on the release of the film as it is second cricket biopic after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which did amazing business at the box office. Though talks about Sachin’s biopic were on since more than a year, the film is finally releasing on May 26 this year.

Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of ‘Sachin … a billion dreams’. God bless. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 18, 2017

The film would be clashing with Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch, which is also the much-awaited film of the year. And going by the leads of both the films, it will be a quite a clash to witness.

“I am feeling as nervous as I was at the first ever press conference of my life, after my first hundred in 1990, in Manchester”, Sachin said at the launch of the trailer.

Sachin A Billion Dream will narrate the journey of the cricket star from his childhood till his voluntary retirement from the field. For everyone who has been a cricket fanatic, the film promises to be a collection of nostalgic moments.

