Sachin A Billion Dream Marathi trailer: Madhuri Dixit lauds Sachin Tendulkar’s acting innings

After getting not out on several pitches in hundreds of matches, Sachin Tendulkar has begun new innings but this time as an actor with his biopic, Sachin A Billion Dream. A few days back, the ace cricketer released the trailer of the film, giving his fans a serious dose of nostalgia. Now, the trailer has been released in Marathi. Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and shared her experience of watching the trailer in Marathi.

She wrote, “Moved after watching the emotional Marathi trailer!” Atul Kulkarni wrote, “Important lives have important lessons for us…” Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Goosebumps! Just saw the trailer! The magnitude of your effect on billions of lives @sachin_rt.. Congratulations sir.” Sunidhi too praised Sachin’s upcoming film and posted on Twitter: “Now I would be able to say I know sir Sachin a little. Been waiting to hear your story from you.”

Check out the trailer of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic:

In reply, Sachin took to the micro-blogging site on Monday and wrote: “Many thanks, Sunidhi Chauhan. Hope you like the film. One of India’s finest singing talents. Keep singing, keep shining.”

Aplya Devachi #SachinABillionDreams Marathit suddha release honar! Pahaa haa Marathi trailer! http://t.co/KyIGooXD3y @sachin_rt Aabhaarrrr — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 17, 2017

Important lives have important lessons for us….

Here’s one such life!#SachinABillionDreams http://t.co/AK5QKPSKUh — atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) April 17, 2017

His contemporaries also appreciated the trailer and cannot wait to walk back to the journey of Sachin.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docu-feature, has been directed by London-based writer-filmmaker James Erkine. The film will capture the phenomenal rise of Tendulkar. It will have aspects of his life which have never been seen before. Some old footage of Tendulkar playing cricket, some landmark events would be woven into the movie, which aims to tell the ace cricketer’s journey from childhood till now. The film will release on May 26.

