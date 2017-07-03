Sabbir Khan says reports of him and Tiger Shroff having differences are false

Sabbir and Tiger have worked together twice before Munna Michael in Heropanti and Baaghi. Sabbir and Tiger have worked together twice before Munna Michael in Heropanti and Baaghi.

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan says reports of him and Tiger Shroff having creative differences during the making of Munna Micheal were false. Munna Micheal marks the director-actor duo’s third collaboration after their hit films Baaghi and Heropanti. “We would laugh because we knew there could never be something like this. Whatever I tell him, he does it like my younger brother. There is so much of comfort between the two of us, that these things never bothered us,” Sabbir said. Sabbir helmed Tiger’s debut film Heropanti and the director believes he has evolved as an actor since then.

“During the first film, he was almost like a child. He wasn’t even a filmy boy who knew the filmmaking process. I taught him everything. While we were working on Baaghi, I would say something and half way during the sentence he would understand what I am trying to say. “With this one (Munna Michael), I felt like I am working with an actor who knows his craft. This time around he was far more confident. He would listen, try and bring something else to the table.”

Sabbir says Tiger is definitely “more invested” in his projects now and shows a great sense of confidence. “He has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of confidence. In Heropanti he was still trying to understand how films are made and had no clue whether it would materialise the way he would imagine. “Today he understands, if I am doing something, what are the end results going to be. He is only going to get better.” Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nidhhi Agerwal, Munna Michael is scheduled to release on July 21.

