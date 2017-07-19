Sabbir Khan on casting Tiger Shroff in his films: We have seen each other grow from our first film together

Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan have collaborated on third film together. Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan have collaborated on third film together.

From being an assistant director to a director who has been churning out films with mass appeal, Sabbir Khan has come a long way, and he remembers his way up the ladder. In this exclusive interview, Sabbir opens up about why he makes the kind of films he does, his chemistry with Tiger Shroff and making Nawazuddin Siddiqui dance in Munna Michael:

How does it feel being a successful director, after your stint as an assistant director for many years?

I always prayed that I get to direct at least one film! Being from a middle-class family and being an assistant director for so many years, I wanted that one chance to direct a film, exactly like crickets get that once chance to play for the team. So now that I have directed few films, I am very happy that I got a chance to wear the director’s hat. Nothing makes me happier than making a film, especially one that has a mass appeal. I have grown up watching films in 1000 seater cinemas, and experiencing the collective euphoria where the whole crowd is reacting to the drama on screen. Just to make a mark, I don’t want to make a niche film. I want to tell stories in the most entertaining way. Nothing complex.

Is Munna Michael your tribute to Michael Jackson?

I had this story in 2013. It was about a street kid aspiring to be like Michael Jackson. When I told this story to Tiger during the shoot of Heropanti, he was so excited. But more importantly the story is dedicated to Michael Jackson. I am a huge fan since my days as a small boy in a boarding school. I have grown up holding his albums close to my heart. So, this story happened organically, and this is my small way of paying a tribute to the dancing legend.

You prefer working with Tiger, don’t you?

I think it is an emotional bond. When we first worked together, he was just one film old. We both have seen each other grow from our first film together. There is a bond between us, and to be honest he is a delight to work with. He doesn’t have any airs. He is very simple, and doesn’t talk about anything else other than work. I am also like that. I can’t talk about anything else than movies. We keep pushing each other to do better. He is very competitive like me when it comes to work. We both are introverts and we both bond with each other over work. He is very hard working.

How did you manage to make Nawazuddin Siddiqui dance? How was it working with one of the best actors in the industry?

While scripting, the director will get a strong instinct about who is fit for the parts in his film. So, by the time I finished the screenplay, I visualised Nawazuddin Siddiqui. And I felt that it would be nice to make him do something his many fans have not seen him doing. I thought if I go to him with this part, he will either say ‘you’re mad, get out’ or say ‘I love the part’! Fortunately, even before I was done narrating the script to him, he stood up and said that he doesn’t know about the legalities and all, but he wants to do this film. That coffee I had with him is memorable. Nawazuddin saying yes for the film was fabulous! After the whole thing, I told him that he’ll have to dance, and he was prepared for it! It was the fun part to get an actor out of his comfort zone, and he did it so easily!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd