Latest News
  • Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar gets emotional as she recalls humiliating experience at international airport

Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar gets emotional as she recalls humiliating experience at international airport

Saba Qamar was in tears as she mentioned how humiliated she feels with the way she is frisked at the airports just because she owns a Pakistani passport.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2018 10:19 am
saba qamar humilitaed at international airports Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar talked about discrimination people of Pakistan face at international airports.
Related News

If you think it is only Shah Rukh Khan who faced the brunt of discrimination at international airports, then you might not have heard what Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has to say. Saba Qamar, who won laurels for her Bollywood debut in 2017 hit Hindi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan, poured her heart out while talking about the discrimination she and people of her country Pakistan face at international airports. The actor was in tears as she mentioned how humiliated she feels with the way she is frisked at the airports just because she owns a Pakistani passport.

In a 49 seconds video that has gone viral on social media, Saba is heard saying, “We boast about Pakistan. We say Pakistan is this and that. But when you go out of the country and the way we are checked, I can’t tell you. I feel so humiliated the way I am frisked. I remember I want for a shoot in Tbilisi (Capital of Georgia) and my entire Indian crew was allowed to go. But I was stopped because of my Pakistani passport. I was investigated and they took my interview and then they let me go.”

Adding to it the actor said, “That day I realised this is what our position is and this is where we stand.”

Watch the video here:

Saba is one of the top actors of Pakistan and has delivered impressive work over the years in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She is known for her roles in TV shows Dastaan, Jinnah Ke Naam and Aina among others. Her movies Manto and Lahore Se Aaagey got her nominations at major awards.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 18: Latest News