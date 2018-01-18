Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar gets emotional as she recalls humiliating experience at international airport

Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar talked about discrimination people of Pakistan face at international airports. Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar talked about discrimination people of Pakistan face at international airports.

If you think it is only Shah Rukh Khan who faced the brunt of discrimination at international airports, then you might not have heard what Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has to say. Saba Qamar, who won laurels for her Bollywood debut in 2017 hit Hindi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan, poured her heart out while talking about the discrimination she and people of her country Pakistan face at international airports. The actor was in tears as she mentioned how humiliated she feels with the way she is frisked at the airports just because she owns a Pakistani passport.

In a 49 seconds video that has gone viral on social media, Saba is heard saying, “We boast about Pakistan. We say Pakistan is this and that. But when you go out of the country and the way we are checked, I can’t tell you. I feel so humiliated the way I am frisked. I remember I want for a shoot in Tbilisi (Capital of Georgia) and my entire Indian crew was allowed to go. But I was stopped because of my Pakistani passport. I was investigated and they took my interview and then they let me go.”

Adding to it the actor said, “That day I realised this is what our position is and this is where we stand.”

Watch the video here:

It’s not just #SabaQamar who feels humiliated. All #Pakistanis feel humiliated when we are considered a terrorist state, when our children are killed like flies & we can’t get justice for them, when terrorist like #HafizSaeed roam around freely & we watch them helplessly. pic.twitter.com/pHalKqo7cq — Sabah Alam (@AlamSabah) January 16, 2018

Saba is one of the top actors of Pakistan and has delivered impressive work over the years in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She is known for her roles in TV shows Dastaan, Jinnah Ke Naam and Aina among others. Her movies Manto and Lahore Se Aaagey got her nominations at major awards.

