Saala Khadoos trailer: Madhavan strikes the chord again

R Madhavan has finally come out of the cucoon post playing the role of shy Manu in his previous movie ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’. Shedding all the “sharafat” and “shyness”, the actor is back with a bang to take on all those who bring politics in the boxing ring. R Madhavan has finally come out of the cucoon post playing the role of shy Manu in his previous movie ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’. Shedding all the “sharafat” and “shyness”, the actor is back with a bang to take on all those who bring politics in the boxing ring.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Saala Khadoos is a story of a banished coach, who wants his protege played by Ritika Singh to get into the ring and prove her ability. Ritika, who is a wrestler in real life too, has brought out her zeal for the game on screen as well.

When, Madhavan is not allowed to participate in the game, he moves to another city where he doesn’t see the enthusiasm in any of the boxers, until he meets a girl who beats up the judges for manipulating the scores.

Madhavan is no less than a stunner himself and we are sure his fans would drool over his boxer avatar, which is something we have never seen before.

Watch the trailer of ‘Saala Khadoos’ here:

Madhavan along with producer Rajkumar Hirani released the trailer in Mumbai today (December 15).

Directed by debutante director Sudha the film will release on January 28.

