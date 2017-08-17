Shraddha Kapoor is excited to be a part of Prabhas’ Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to share screen space with Prabhas for the first time in Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor is all set to share screen space with Prabhas for the first time in Saaho.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll this year. The 30-year-old actor has bagged some interesting projects, and now she is going to be a part of the much-awaited film Saaho starring Baahubali fame Prabhas. Shraddha was confirmed as the female lead a few days ago and today she shared on Twitter her excitement about the film and starring with Prabhas. Shraddha wrote, “So so excited to be a part of the ‘Saaho’ team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo”

Producers (Vamsi and Pramod) of UV Creations earlier confirmed the news saying, “Shraddha is absolutely the perfect choice for the role. We are very excited to have her on board with us.”

They further added, “Saaho is Prabhas’s first film being shot in Hindi and so it’s very special for all of us. It is a highly ambitious project and there will be some really high-octane action scenes in the film.”

What will also be interesting is to see Shraddha and Prabhas’ on-screen pairing, which is extremely unusual.

So so excited to be a part of the ‘Saaho’ team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo 🤸🏻‍♀️❤️

— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 17, 2017

Earlier, there were rumours that Anushka Shetty will be part of the film bringing back the magic of Amarendra and Devasena from Baahubali.

Prabhas has promised that Saaho will be grander than Baahubali in terms of VFX and action. So, his audience is patiently waiting to know more details about it.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the movie will also see Neil Nitin Mukesh playing the antagonist.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd