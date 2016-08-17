Rustom: Controversy over Akshay Kumar’s uniform immaterial, says co-star Indraneel Bhattacharya

The picture pinpointed out things in Akshay’s uniform that were allegedly incorrect. The picture pinpointed out things in Akshay’s uniform that were allegedly incorrect.

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday after a tweet containing a picture of Akshay Kumar’s Rustom avatar claimed that the actor had got details relating to the naval uniform completely wrong. The picture pinpointed out things in Akshay’s uniform that were allegedly incorrect.

When we reached out to Akshay’s co-star from Rustom, who also played a naval officer in the movie, the actor said, “I think it’s immaterial. The general audience really doesn’t care. For them, they are getting to see their superstar looking awesomely dapper in the naval uniform. That’s all that matters at the end if the day. And then, of course, there is also the fact that it’s heading towards the Rs 100-crore mark irrespective of any controversy.”

Indraneel, who played the role of Captain CP Cherian in the film, said, “Wearing the uniform makes you feel different and powerful in an awesome way.”

The actor was all praise for the superstar’s work ethics and dedication. “His dedication towards his work is exemplary. Now I know why he is such a superstar. On sets, I was amazed and stunned when he openly asked around the right pronunciation of the word ‘Unintelligible’. Right there in front of not just the cast and crew, but also about a hundred junior artists. It was an amazingly humbling experience, something that I will remember for life.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Rustom gets the Navy uniform wrong by a wide margin

While Indraneel didn’t have a lengthy role in the film, the actor has no regrets and says other actors would have given their right arm to do his role. “I am happy with what I got to do in Rustom. Many would have given their right arm to get my role.”

Bollywood can never get the uniform right. The horrid #Rustom (set in ’59) is no exception. pic.twitter.com/t7NyaJaGdM — Sandeep (@SandeepUnnithan) August 15, 2016

And while on shoot, it was not just Akshay who entertained the crew with his trademark naughtiness but Ileana too tingled the crew’s taste buds by baking cakes. “Ileana baked an awesome sugar- free banana cake and made sure each and every cast member got a piece. She is also one of the sweetest stars without any airs. Esha was a complete sweetheart too, cracking jokes and chilling with all the actors,” shared Indraneel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd