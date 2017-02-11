Runningshaadi.com: Here’s why Taapsee Pannu film’s title might get changed

A source close to the film confirmed the same to indianexpress.com and said producer Shoojit Sircar has agreed to cut the references of the matrimonial website from the film as well as all publicity material. A source close to the film confirmed the same to indianexpress.com and said producer Shoojit Sircar has agreed to cut the references of the matrimonial website from the film as well as all publicity material.

Just a week before its release, Runningshaadi.com has run into trouble. Its makers have been asked by matrimonial website Shaadi.com, to change the movie’s name. The website apparently had an objection with the use of its name in the title. Its owners also had an objection with the fact that Runningshaadi.com is a story about a website that helps couples elope and get married. The company claims that it could damage their brand image.

A source close to the film confirmed the same to indianexpress.com and said producer Shoojit Sircar has agreed to cut the references of the matrimonial website from the film as well as all publicity material. “It all happened last night. Makers are in the court today. If they wouldn’t have agreed to cut the scenes or references of ‘Shaadi.com’ from the film, the matrimonial site might have demanded Rs 30-40 lakhs as compensation. Also, the makers are going to edit the parts that have a mention of the website,” a source confirmed. ‘

Meanwhile, describing his upcoming production Runningshaadi.com as simple sweet love story, Shoojit had said, “I love to be associated with human tales which chronicle the journey of small town people. I love films which are steeped in the milieu of small towns.”.

“But I came onboard (as producer) as I instantly liked the subject and the treatment. And yes, since my name is associated with Runningshaadi.com people may go to the theatre with expectations and I would tell them you will not feel let down. The subject is relatable and don’t we all know someone who has eloped to get married,” Shoojit asked.

Runningshaadi.com has been directed by Amit Roy and stars Taapsee Pannu and Amir Sadh. It is set to release on February 17.

