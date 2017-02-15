Runningshaadi.com actor Amit Sadh says he doesn’t have the intellect to choose films meticulously

Runningshaadi.com lead Amit Sadh talks about his film choices and his contemporaries. Runningshaadi.com lead Amit Sadh talks about his film choices and his contemporaries.

Amit Sadh, currently looking forward to the release of Runningshaadi.com, rose to fame with his role in Kai Po Che alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao. Thought he impressed the critics and fans with his performance, he somehow did not get recognised like his co actors from the film. He was later, also seen playing varied characters in films like Guddu Rangeela, Akira and Sultan. Runningshaadi.com is his full-fledged lead role after a long time and the actor seems quite content with his work.

In fact, when talking about comparisons with his contemporaries he said that he is quite happy with the range of roles that he has done so far. “As an actor I want to do great roles. I need to be challenged. I am lucky that I am getting great parts. These are great times. I am very grateful to everyone who have helped me to reach here. This is just the start.”

Amit also feels that he doesn’t innately look at roles and meticulously pick them. “I just want to grab and hold all the good roles with a tight fist, I don’t have the aptitude or the intellect to gauge all this. First and foremost for me as an actor, as I am not educated, is that I need to do good roles so I can pay my rent. If this sounds lame then I am lame. I have three dogs, I have to take care of them, feed them. I have to pay certain people in my life who are dependent on me. For that I need to work hard. I need to earn my bread and butter.”

Is there a lot of expectation when it comes to Runningshaadi.com? How does he deal with failure and success? The actor seems quite unperturbed with either success or failure. He said, “Nothing gets to me, neither the good nor the bad. I am not saying it with arrogance, I am saying this humbly. I have seen so much in life that situations like that are a piece of cake for me.”

Runningshaadi.com is set to release on February 17, 2017 and also stars Taapsee Pannu.

