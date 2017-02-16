Running Shaadi director feels its title change just before the release is unfortunate

Matrimonial website Shaadi.com had approached the Bombay High Court few days back, against the use of the name of their portal in the film Runningshaadi.com. Matrimonial website Shaadi.com had approached the Bombay High Court few days back, against the use of the name of their portal in the film Runningshaadi.com.

Runningshaadi.com will now release with the title ‘Running Shaadi,’ after the movie was dragged to court by a matrimonial website, whose name bears resemblance to the movie’s original title. But director Amit Roy is not really happy. At a special screening of the film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh in Mumbai last night, he expressed displeasure over the change in the title of his debut film.

“It’s very unfortunate, even though we have to respect judiciary and its decision. But I feel it is unfortunate for the filmmaker when people turn up at the last juncture of the release and they push you to a corner and your release is at stake, so many people’s investments are at stake. Whether you fight the case or not, you are pushed to a corner where you have to surrender,” Amit said.

Matrimonial website Shaadi.com had approached the Bombay High Court few days back, against the use of the name of their portal in the film, including its title and asked for damages worth Rs 50 crore.

Amit said such demands were unfortunate, especially a week before the film’s release. He is of opinion that the problem faced by his film is an example of how it is getting difficult to make movies in the country.

“There is a SC ruling that once the censor (board) gives the certificate, there should be no threatening of stopping a film’s release. We should also have a system where there should be a minimum period where anyone can come up with an objection, maybe that could be a month before the release, which at least gives us some time to weigh our options, to take a legal route,” the cinematographer-turned-director said.

Running Shaadi is a story about a website that helps couples elope and get married. It’s team is slightly relieved that neither it had to make any changes in the content, nor postpone the release. The film has been co-produced by Shoojit Sircar and will open on February 17.

