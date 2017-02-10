Running Shaadi.com: Taapsee Pannu wants to know if Judwaa 2 director David Dhawan eloped? Watch video

Taapsee Pannu seems all set and ready for her big releases as she is promoting Running Shaadi.com. Taapsee Pannu seems all set and ready for her big releases as she is promoting Running Shaadi.com.

Taapsee Pannu is all busy these days. She is working simultaneously on a number of projects and is awaiting the release of two major films — The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi.com — on the same day. February 17, 2017 is a big day for this leading lady who has powered through Bollywood playing the strong, hard-hitting woman.

Taapsee seems all set and ready for her big releases as she is promoting Running Shaadi.com and working on her next project, Judwa 2 with her Chashme Baddoor director David Dhawan.

Running Shaadi.com is a romantic comedy about the unique concept of helping people elope with the love of their lives. Just a week away from the release of the film, Taapsee seems to have planned promotions in a unique manner.

Taapsee Pannu thus shared a video from the sets of her upcoming film Judwa 2 with David Dhawan and wrote, “Here it is. Let’s see what the comedy king Director has to say about the idea of “Bhaag ke Shaadi” #DavidDhawanUnplugged for #runningShaadi.”

Watch Taapsee Pannu in a video with her Judwaa 2 director David Dhawan:

Here it is. Let’s see what the comedy king Director has to say about the idea of “Bhaag ke Shaadi” #DavidDhawanUnplugged for #runningShaadi pic.twitter.com/Jderi6vob6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 10, 2017

In the video, we see the two discussing the idea of eloping. While Taapsee is seen asking David if he has ever tried to elope or helped his friends elope, the director skillfully redirected the question to Taapsee and stated that she is a strong woman who would be all in for eloping, and if there was ever a situation where the boy is about to back out, she would be the one to initiate such plans.

Before sharing this video, Taapsee tweeted, “Starting something fun and exciting today. Watch out this space for more #RunningShaadi,” and thus we expect more such videos to come!

Starting something fun and exciting today. Watch out this space for more #RunningShaadi — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 10, 2017

The 29-year-old actress debuted her action girl avatar in Baby in 2015 and then followed it up with Pink, which highlighted the issue of women empowerment and the importance of consent in the country. Taapsee will also be seen in Naam Shabana, which is a spin-off based on her character from Baby.

Earlier, in an interview, this Judwaa 2 actor had said, “I have seen Judwaa and all of David sir’s films. I wanted to shift and break from what I have been doing so far. I am really looking forward to adding some crazy, fun colours and glamour to my career.”

Also, the film Running Shaadi.com, which stars Amit Sadh and Arsh Bajwa will be the third Bollywood film to release in Pakistan. It has had an easier time with its Pakistan release as the film is a romantic comedy and the trailers have not displayed any country or community.

