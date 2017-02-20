Running Shaadi actor Taapsee Pannu accepts fan’s invitation to attend his wedding

Running Shaadi actor Taapsee Pannu to attend a fan’s wedding who also owns one of her fan club. Running Shaadi actor Taapsee Pannu to attend a fan’s wedding who also owns one of her fan club.

Running Shaadi actor Taapsee Pannu has been in regular touch with a fan over emails and chats for some time now. The person also owns a Taapsee Pannu fan club on Twitter. He recently reached out to Taapsee and sent her an invite to his wedding.

Taapsee said in a statement, “He is a sweet guy and he’s extremely kind. He wrote to me requesting me to attend his wedding briefly. I had to say ‘Yes’ because he’s always been respectful and has admired my work. I had some time off so, I will go for a day and be back.”

Before the release of her film, Taapsee Pannu had gate crashed one of her fans wedding in January. The Pink actor had decked up in Indian attire and surprised the bride and groom during their sangeet ceremony.

“I was so thrilled and slightly nervous to execute this idea. Nothing can be more special to play the first song of our film in a ‘real Shaadi’. I took the risk of gatecrashing the sangeet ceremony and to my surprise, the guests there welcomed me with equal enthusiasm,” Taapsee had said in a statement back then.

Running Shaadi is a romantic comedy, also starring Amit Sadh. Taapsee Pannu is on the roll now. Two of her films are at the theaters – The Ghazi Attack as well as Running Shaadi, and she is gaining the most out of the competition as she is starring both.

Running Shaadi has been produced by Shoojit Sircar, the film is about two people helping the couple to elope and get married.

With inputs from IANS

