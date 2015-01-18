Rumoured exes Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh to do intimate scene for ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh seem to have buried the hatchet and are working together again in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Dil Dhadkane Do’.

Gone are the days of bitter break ups; the young stars of today make sure that they depart from each other in peace and harmony. One such rumoured ex-couple is Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.

The duo seems to have buried the hatchet and are working together again in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Dil Dhadkane Do’. Not only are they paired opposite each other, reports now suggest that they will also be doing an intimate love making scene for a particular item number.

Also read – When Anushka was called Virat Kohli’s wife by Australian commentator

Anushka and Ranveer have previously worked together in movies like ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ and ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Behl’.

Anushka plays a bar dancer in the movie, which also features Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Having seen many ex-couples in the past refusing to acknowledge each others’ presence at events, this development of rumoured exes doing intimate scenes, leave alone working together, certainly comes as a happy surprise.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App