Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted with sister Krishna Shroff, see photo

Disha Patani and rumoured beau Tiger Shroff have been spotted yet again and this time with Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff. Posting the picture on Instagram, Krishna wrote, “#Baaghi2… Let’s go! ❤️ @tigerjackieshroff @dishapatani @khan_ahmedasas @shairaahmedkhan @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala.”

Tiger and Disha have so far maintained that they are only friends and have refrained from commenting on their relationship. Last month, however, Disha was spotted spending some quality time with Tiger’s parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. She had been seen going to Tiger’s pad after the release of Munna Michael while his parents were already there, probably supporting him after the lukewarm response the film got at the box office. Now, with Disha getting close with Tiger’s sister as well, we wonder what is cooking.

Earlier, at a promotional event for Munna Michael, Tiger spoke about working with Disha in a sequel to 2015 action romance Baaghi. He said, “I am very excited. I have known her since even before Baaghi. We get along really well, personally, we share a great camaraderie. I think it will be quite fun and natural to be on screen with her.”

Tiger had also added, “Ya, we are great friends, we are very comfortable with each other and it is not like work, it is like we’re doing something new, and we both are very competitive. We always try to do our best and be a team.”

Baaghi 2 is scheduled for an April release next year.

