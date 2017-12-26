Royal family member expresses reservation about joining CBFC panel to certify Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati awaits CBFC certification. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati awaits CBFC certification.

Erstwhile royal of Udaipur, Vishvaraj Singh, has expressed reservation about being a part of the committee, which has been formed to examine matters relating to the controversial movie Padmavati.

Vishvaraj Singh, a member of the Mewar royal family, was invited by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief, Prasoon Joshi, to be a part of the proposed committee to assist it in the process of certifying Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus.

In a letter dated December 22, Singh said he would be ‘happy’ to meet Joshi but also stated, “I have very strong reservations about seeing the film as to my mind it will open a Pandora’s box of new and pointless discussions. Owing to the manner in which the film’s production has progressed from its very inception and seeing to how related matters have developed, I would insist on a formal clarification of the points raised by me before I make a decision regarding being on the Committee.”

Singh further termed the film as an embodiment of ‘unprofessional and unethical style of functioning.’

“I cannot help but observe that all this extra effort is going into presenting a product that has been discredited and one that from the very beginning only exemplifies an unprofessional and unethical style of functioning,” Singh wrote while concluding the letter.

As per reports, Singh had earlier written to the CBFC for clarifications on certain matters of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead has been mired in controversies since months for distorting the historical facts in the film and hurting the sentiments of certain Rajput communities.

