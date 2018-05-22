Ronnie Screwvala reunites with Siddharth Roy Kapur for a ‘unique’ film, Pihu

Pihu hits the theatres on August 3. Pihu hits the theatres on August 3.

After backing unconventional movies like Dev D, A Wednesday, Rang De Basanti and Barfi! during their earlier innings at UTV, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur have now joined hands for Pihu, to be directed by National Award winner Vinod Kapri.

The film marks the first collaboration between Screwvala’s RSVP and Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films. Releasing on August 3, the film is about what ensues when circumstances lead to a two-year-old girl Pihu being left alone in an apartment. It is based on a true story and has just one character throughout.

Pihu was officially selected for prestigious international film festivals which include Vancouver, Palmsprings, Iran, Morocco and Germany. It was also the opening film at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, in 2017.

Kapur said in a statement, “It’s always thrilling to come across directors who want to tell stories that disrupt the status quo using bold new narrative styles.”

Calling it a “unique film”, Screwvala said, “Pihu is a unique film. Thrillingly Real. Imagine 90 minutes of a spellbinding experience, can easily be a True Story and yet it tugs at your heart at all times.”

Kapri, who earlier helmed Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho, said, “I am still pinching myself that I could complete this film Pihu. It was almost an impossible film.”

“In the beginning, my dear friend Late Kirshan Kumar trusted my dream and Pihu was born. Later, the way Sid and Ronnie adopted Pihu, it’s no lesser than a fairy tale for me. I’m glad that it is now safe and in the hands of those who understand cinema in its true sense.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App