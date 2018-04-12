Kedarnath: Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP comes on board as producer of Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput starrer

Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan is making her Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan is making her Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor directorial.

After the infamous rift between filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and production house KriArj Entertainment, it is film producer Ronnie Screwvala and his production house RSVP who have come on board for the film Kedarnath. Kedarnath, a love story set in the backdrop of the floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013, marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and also stars Sushant Singh Rajput in a pivotal role.

“It’s a great love story set against the backdrop of a very powerful true-life event that affected us all with the floods in 2013. The film completely matches our vision of great stories that need to be told and can’t wait to bring this story to the audiences early next year,” said Ronnie Screwvala who has earlier teamed up with Abhishek for his 2013 film Kai Po Che. The filmmaker also hinted at the change in the release date of the film from December 21, 2018 to early next year in 2019.

Talking about the new development, Abhishek Kapoor said, “After Kai Po Che, Kedarnath will be our next venture together. Ronnie is an exemplary leader and I feel invigorated that he has stepped in and reinforced his faith in me. Just being in the room with Ronnie is a privilege, making a movie with him is an honour”

Earlier, the movie was being jointly made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and director Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS). However, they have had a fallout. While KriArj Entertainment representatives blamed Kapoor’s unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement as the reason for a constant delay in the movie, Kapoor’s representative said there was “lack of transparency in KriArj Entertainment’s financial dealings”.

The first schedule of the Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath, that comes with a tagline “Love is a Pilgrimage” has already been completed in Uttarakhand. After a long break, the shoot for the film will resume later this month in Mumbai.

