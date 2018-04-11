Rohit Shetty on producing animated series Little Singham: I would love to make a kids’ feature film someday

Rohit Shetty’s Little Singham will air from April 21 on Discovery Kids. Rohit Shetty’s Little Singham will air from April 21 on Discovery Kids.

For the first time, a Bollywood fictional character Singham is being made into an animation series Little Singham that will cater to the young audience on television. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cartoon series will tell the tale of the youngest cop, who is brave, smart and has his distinct swag. Rohit addressed the media at the launch of the series and shared a lot about his childhood, plans for making a kids’ film and his real life superhero.

Rohit Shetty is known for his family entertainers and after being associated with this show, Rohit shared that he is also looking forward to experiment in the kids genre. “Given a chance I would love to experiment with a children’s film. It would be great. As it is most of my films are for kids (smiles) and childlike. But honestly we were once in discussion for a kids’ film but we could not take it ahead for certain reasons.”

Talking about his childhood, Rohit shared, “I was not a naughty kid but I had an adventurous childhood as my dad was in the industry as an action director, and all through even I knew this is what I wanted to do too. I feel fortunate that I was born in the industry and I managed to live my dreams.”

The director further added that Little Singham would be much more than just an action-packed tale. “Just like most of my movies, you would definitely see a larger than life character and over the top treatment, but we have tried to add a lot of aspirational value to the storyline also. With animation, you have the liberty to experiment and showcase your fantasy when it comes to storyline and even action sequences. We have put in 100 times more of the drama and action than our feature films. And I am sure that the kids would definitely enjoy the show and I am waiting to get the feedback from them.”

When we asked if B-town’s Singham Ajay Devgn managed to have a glimpse of the show, Rohit quipped, “He was in Paris so in a day or two we would definitely show it to him. But he does know about it and has even seen the photographs.”

Lastly, revealing who he considered as his superhero in life, Rohit quipped, “My mother. She has always been my superhero and will always be.”

To make the summer vacation an entertaining experience for the kids, Little Singham produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Animation will air from April 21 on Discovery Kids.

