Rohit Shetty wants Ranveer Singh to beef up for Simmba

After wrapping up the shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He will be starting the shooting in a month’s time. Sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer said: “‘Simmba’ is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre.

“It is an incredible opportunity that I am extremely excited to be commencing… shooting in about a month’s time. I will start prep for that film from tomorrow…”

Rohit Shetty wants Ranveer to transform his physique to play the role of police officer. “He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me — Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye.”

Ranveer was an industry outsider when he debuted with Yash Raj films Band Baaja Baaraat.

Slowly and steadily, he cemented his place in Bollywood by delivering solid performances in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

The actors message to the youngsters is “Don’t be fearful. Whatever you are passionate about, I would say pursue it with all your mind and heart because you have this one life and you got to make the best of it.

“Don’t fear failures. It will happen along the way but if you persevere and are persistent enough, you will break through and you will do it”.

Ranveer, who is basking in the success of Padmaavat and has completed the shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s film, will play a rowdy policeman in Simmba. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles. It is scheduled to hit screen on December 28.

