Rohit Shetty: Singham franchise copyrights are with us

Rohit Shetty denied reports that another production house will back the next Singham film starring Sunny Deol. He said that all copyrights and trademarks of the next part of the franchise are with him, contrary to reports. And news reports of other production houses making Singham 3 are baseless.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:September 3, 2017 10:41 am
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty said that the copyrights of the upcoming third part of the Singham film series are with him, contrary to reports. Both the earlier films in the Singham franchise starred Ajay Devgn and were directed by Shetty. Recently there were media reports that actor Sunny Deol would be starring in Singham 3, which will be backed by another production house. But Shetty quashed such reports in a statement, saying, “Yes, all copyrights are with us to make any films as part of the Singham franchise as well as use the name in the film titles, hope this clears the recent rumours on the same.”

A statement from the Singham makers added, “We would like to inform once again and reiterate that all titles, copyrights and trademarks relating to the Bollywood Singham franchise belong solely to Reliance Entertainment in its whole. “News of any other production house or film entity reporting to make Singham 3 or any  feature film on Singham is inaccurate and baseless.”

Singham franchise sprung up from 2010 Tamil film Singam starring Suriya and Anushka Shetty. Reliance Entertainment produced both the movies and also co-produced the Tamil original. Ajay Devgn plays a fearless, honest and upright officer who is much loved in his locality.

Rohit Shetty’s next project is Golmaal Again which is set for a Diwali (October 20) release. Golmaal Again is the fourth film in the Golmaal franchise. Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra star in the lead roles while Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh play the supporting roles.

