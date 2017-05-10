SS Rajamouli is a technical wizard, not everyone can make Baahubali 2: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty talks about nepotism, Bahubali 2, Golmaal Again and his upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit Shetty talks about nepotism, Bahubali 2, Golmaal Again and his upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Bollywood stars have lately been engaging in discussions around nepotism and its impact on the industry, but filmmaker Rohit Shetty prefers to stay far from this conversation for he doesn’t find any sense in it. The director, whose father MB Shetty was a stuntman and an action choreographer in Hindi films, has questioned the validity of this debate, saying that it falls flat the moment the kids of the actors, who oppose nepotism, enter the film industry.

“It (discussion on nepotism) is stupid. People who are objecting to it, tomorrow their kids will be in the industry. Then what will they say? I don’t know why it is a point of discussion also. Ranbir Kapoor is a star because he is a great actor, he is a hard worker. What is this discussion about? We make a film and then try to get it released. Everything else that transpires between these two things is rubbish. I make films with this point of view. I don’t know why we are doing this? We have to target the audience and that will happen by making movies. If they like it, they will praise it and we will make money. If they don’t like it, they will slam it and we will apologise and move forward. Rest all is rubbish. Ten years ago this ( debate on nepotism) didn’t exist. Be it the ’70s, the ’80s or the ’90s, this wasn’t there. Now, this happens unnecessarily. We should concentrate on making films, that’s it. I keep a distance from all of this,” Rohit said in an interview.

The filmmaker is currently filming his upcoming comedy, Golmaal Again, which was recently in news for apparently clashing with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0. It was also reported that Rohit had pushed the release date of his film to avoid the box-office battle. The director, however, clarified that there is no change in the release date but he is, anyway, glad that his movie is not coming with the much-anticipated 2.0.

“We were always coming at Diwali. We were just lying low because we didn’t know if we would be able to complete it on time because Ajay was busy with Badshaho. That film got a little delayed. Then we started working on the movie and our date was Diwali. Luckily, that film (2.0) is not coming with ours, so, we will do a better business. There’s been no shifting from our end.” While the clash with 2.0 is not happening, the one which the audience will see now is between Golmaal Again and Aamir Khan-starrer Secret Superstar. But that doesn’t affect Rohit, who said that box-office clashes are overrated.

“A clash is bound to happen. There are only 52 Fridays and 300 films. Now, this clash has become big, earlier it wasn’t. You take out the history of movies, two or more than two films releasing on the same day has been happening since ages. But it wasn’t made out to be this big earlier.”

Golmaal Again will see the main cast Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade. The additions to this installment of the successful franchise are Tabu and Parineeti Chopra.

Rohit also spoke about the phenomenon that SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali has become. Rohit heaped praise on the director’s vision, and said that a franchise like Baahubali like is a rarity as not all directors have the ability to think like Rajamouli.

“It is a film which will be in history now. When we talk about cinema, we talk about Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Mother India and now we will talk about Baahubali. Every film can’t be Baahubali because there are budget issues. Also because Rajamouli is a technical wizard. The kind of technique he knows, the kind of vision he has…. all directors don’t have that kind of vision. If a director thinks he has that vision and can make a film like that should go ahead and make it. Else they should not try to be someone else.”

Baahubali has gone on to make Rs 1000 crore worldwide, becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time. Its success is unprecedented and is most talked-about right now, within the industry and among the audience. Rohit, however, believes that before making Baahubali a yardstick for success, people should analyse all the factors that contributed to making the film what it has become.

“It depends from film to film. One film has done that business… it is because it is a great film. Every film can’t be that. We need to be careful before jumping into it and making it. It had a first part, which was loved by everyone, and then Katappa ko kyun maara was something the whole nation wanted to know. And then came the second part, which did so well. When we talk about the business, it is not just a Hindi film. It has done well in Telugu, Tamil and other languages. Every film can’t be that. You can’t make a Hindi film… It will be foolish to plan a Rs 1000 crore film keeping Bahubali in mind. You can’t make that. When Rajamouli started with the film, he must have not thought that it should make 1000 crores. He wanted to make a great film. He worked on it and made a great film. Rest is history. It is the audience which loved the movie and took it to another level,” he said.

