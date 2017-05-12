Rohit Shetty: Relieved Golmaal 4 is not clashing with 2.0

Rohit Shetty thinks that a film’s business gets affected if it clashes with another film. Rohit Shetty thinks that a film’s business gets affected if it clashes with another film.

Director Rohit Shetty says he is happy that his upcoming film Golmaal 4 will not have to face competition from Rajinikanth’s 2.0 at the box office as now both the movies are releasing on separate dates. Earlier Rohit’s film starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Arshad Warsi, was set to release this Diwali alongside 2.0. “We tried to do that (referring to pushing ahead the release date) but we were not getting the right date. If we come on solo week or normal week then it is ok. But when you clash (at the box office) obviously the window is not that big as far as business is concerned,” Rohit told PTI.

“We know if we release a film with another big film, the business does get affected. We are in safe zone now. We are happy and relieved that they (referring to release date of ‘2.0’) are not coming out with us for whatever reasons. So, we have a better window, there is no competition with them now.”

The director says he did not want the box office clash to happen as he says “both are huge films and box office numbers will suffer but now nothing of that sort is happening.” His concern was pretty obvious because we definitely know Rohit Shetty, no matter what, he does not let anything hamper his box office record as we can see in his past years record.

And now Rohit is back on the small screen as a host for action adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

