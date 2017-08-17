Exclusive: Riya Sen ties the knot with Shivam Tewari in Pune

Riya Sen has been sharing a lot of pictures with Shivam Tewari on Instagram. Riya Sen has been sharing a lot of pictures with Shivam Tewari on Instagram.

Actor Riya Sen has finally tied the knot with her beau Shivam Tewari in a hush-hush ceremony on Wednesday. A source close to Riya revealed to indianexpress.com that the ceremony took place in Pune in the presence of very close friends and family members. News about Riya and Shivam’s impending wedding came to fore a few days back. The Apna Sapna Money Money actor’s Instagram account is also flooded with pictures of the couple, which gave way to speculations about their affair.

Riya recently made headlines with her acting comeback in Ekta Kapoor’s web-series Ragini MMS 2.2. And amid its shooting and other reports around her foray into the digital world, her marriage news surely will break hearts of several fans.

Riya has earlier done films like Style, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Jhankaar Beats, Tere Mere Phere and Tamil film Taj Mahal, apart from dozens of Bengali movies. Though she has been away from Bollywood for a while now, she was last seen in Agnidev Chatterjee’s Dark Chocolate where she portrayed a character loosely based on Sheena Bora. Shivam, on the other hand, is a photography enthusiast, and the two have taken several travel trips to various destinations, and their social media posts are a proof.

Riya Sen comes from a family of actors including her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen.

Meanwhile, Riya’s web-series Ragini MMS 2.2, which is streaming on ALTBalaji, revolves around the life of Simran and Ragini. The uncanny incidents that occur at an old deserted college form the crux of the story.

