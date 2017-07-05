Riya Sen is spreading hotness and her latest bikini photos are oozing oomph. See photos

Riya Sen she is breaking the internet with her latest stunning photos. Riya Sen she is breaking the internet with her latest stunning photos.

Riya Sen has been away from limelight for a while now. But as the Apna Sapna Money Money actor is gearing up to be a part of ALTBalaji’s new web-series Ragini MMS 2.2, she seems to be all set to spread some hotness around. Thus her latest posts on her Instagram account is something no one can give a miss. This Bengali beauty proves from her latest clicks that she has never shied away from going bold. And she has created a buzz again, this time she is breaking the internet with her latest stunning photos.

Riya Sen’s new web series will revolve around the life of Simran, played by the actor and Ragini, played by Karishma Sharma. The uncanny haunting incidents that they witness at an old deserted college are at the heart of the story. Running behind the scandalous MMS CD, which has thrilling mysteries and dark secrets to unwind, is what awaits the two in search to fight the freakish energy that surrounds them. The show has some eye-popping instances and unknown twists coming your way, which will leave you horrified, yet anxious.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Riya Sen shared why she decided to be a part of a web-series after doing quite a lot of Bengali and Tamil films. She said, “Three years back I’ve wanted to venture into the web-series department and way many more years than that I’ve wanted to be associated with Ekta Kapoor . Now working with both, I feel elated and more involved than ever.”

We will​ be seeing Riya doing a Hindi project after quite a long time, and the web-series will start streaming soon as the shot has already commenced with the sexy siren. But before all that, the actor has grabbed attention with her hotness quotient. Posing in sexy bikini and also in hot dresses, she is looking simply stunning.

See the latest pictures of Riya Sen here:

Riya Sen is truly a sultry siren and loves to tease her fans with her bold photos.

