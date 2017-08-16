Riya Sen is all set to marry boyfriend Shivam Tewari. See their photos together

Riya Sen is all set to marry her boyfriend Shivam Tewari. Riya Sen is all set to marry her boyfriend Shivam Tewari.

Apna Sapna Money Money actor Riya Sen recently hit headlines as she made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor’s new web-series Ragini MMS 2.2. Well, not only this, Riya now has another good news to share with her fans. Moon Moon Sen’s daughter is all set to tie the knot by the end of this month.

Riya Sen is all set to marry her boyfriend Shivam Tewari. Riya Sen’s Instagram account includes photos with her to-be-husband from vacation and other times as well.

Riya Sen comes from a family of actors including her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen. Though she began her acting career in 1991 as a child actress in Vishkanya, Riya was first recognised as a model when she performed in Falguni Pathak’s 1998 music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of sixteen. But her first commercial success in her film career was with 2001 released film Style. Some of her other notable films include Jhankaar Beats (2003), Shaadi No. 1 (2005) and Malayalam horror film Ananthabhadram (2005). Riya did Bengali and Malayalam cinema too. She was recently seen in Ragini MMS 2.2. The web series revolves around the life of Simran (Riya Sen) and Ragini (Karishma Sharma). The uncanny incidents that occur at an old deserted college form the crux of the story.

We still do not know much about Riya Sen’s future husband Shivam Tewari, but here are some of her clicks with him:

We wish Riya Sen and Shivam Tewari all the best!

