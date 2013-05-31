Rituparno Ghosh and Amitabh Bachchan were all set to do a film together

Actor Amitabh Bachchan said that he was shocked by the demise of filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh and claimed they were to do a film together.

“I have no words for the grief which I am feeling today. The country has lost a great artist,” Amitabh Bachchan told reporters here at an event.

Rituparno Ghosh directed Amitabh Bachchan in his first English language film The Last Lear.

“We had spoken on the phone a few days back about a film which we wanted to make together,” he said.

The 12-time national award winning filmmaker passed away following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Kolkata on May 30.

