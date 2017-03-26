I’m interested in ordinary people and finding out what’s extraordinary about them says Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra talks about how he recreated ’60s Britain for The Sense of an Ending. Ritesh Batra talks about how he recreated ’60s Britain for The Sense of an Ending.

You had mentioned that The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes isn’t an easy book for cinematic adaptation. How accessible have you made it for viewers?

You have to watch it and find out. When you adapt a novel, the book and the movie should be like cousins, not siblings. There should be a distance between them. In the book, the story is told through the first person to the readers (by the protagonist, Tony Webster, played by Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent) and in the movie, the story has been told through relationships. Nick Payne has done a wonderful job of writing the screenplay and has created several embellishments which were not there in the book. For instance, the character of Webster’s daughter, played by Michelle Dockery, is mentioned in the book, but she is a much more present character in the movie.

How careful were you while making these embellishments?

You have to make thoughtful decisions and be very careful about it. Nick was a wonderful person to collaborate with in that regard. I would like to think that we made a lot of considered decisions. Julian Barnes gave us a lot of licence. He told us to go ahead and ‘betray him’. It was very generous of him and he left it to us. He came to the sets only a couple of times. After he watched the final version of the film, he sent me a note saying he loved the film.

You finished shooting Our Souls at Night, an adaptation of Kent Haruf’s novel by the same name.

That’s a movie I am working on now and we are editing it. It is difficult to speak about something when you are still in the middle of a project. That’s because one is still processing it. We are yet to take a lot of decisions — movies are crafted on the editing table.

How hands-on are you as a director?

It was a very close collaboration with Nick throughout the making of The Sense of an Ending. The way people interact with each other is different in different countries. This is not a world I am very familiar with. It is a very British story. It needed to feel very British. My whole being was concentrated on the fact that it should feel very true to the time and place. The story could not have unfolded anywhere but the present-day London and the 1960s. We were toggling between these two periods.

Did you study the Britain of the ’60s for the adaptation?

You have to immerse yourself in the world of the movie you are making. I read a lot of books and watched a lot of movies of the ’60s as well as the present day. The Sense of an Ending, too, was very helpful in that regard — the book has a lot of depth. When you are reading it, your brain too brings a lot of depth to the text. But, a movie is flat in front of you. You have to make your audience engage with it. So, it is a different kind of challenge. Even as my focus was on making the story feel real, I was trying to read between the lines in the script.

You always speak highly of your actors. Do you, in some ways, draw energy from them?

I don’t know if I do that, but it is always a very close collaboration with most of them. We had a very close equation with Billy Howle, who plays the young Webster. Charlotte Rampling was all about finding the truth and going deeper into the character. I was keen on discovering something new about the characters — whether it is something about their past or something that can impact the plot. Good material talks to you and I want to go on that journey of discovery, and not just cover the script.

How involved was Jim Broadbent as the lead?

For him, everything has to be true and unaffected — that’s how I like it. It’s a great performance and he is so natural. His character, Tony Webster, is an unsympathetic one in many ways, and Broadbent is so affable. He plays the role with great depth . The three movies that you’ve worked on so far are about relationships in some ways.

Aren’t all movies about relationships? There are good movies and bad movies, but all of them have to be told through relationships, unless it is about a person alone on an island. Then, it is about the relationship with nature. I don’t know if I am doing anything special. I don’t think so.

Do you think you are going deeper into relationships, peeling off layers?

I hope so. That’s something the audience has to decide. It depends on the material. I am interested in ordinary people and finding out what’s extraordinary about them. This is what is common in all my movies. Great material which relates to that interests me.

While shooting for The Lunchbox, you had permission issues in Mumbai. How different was it shooting in the UK, and later, in the US for Our Souls…?

London is a difficult place to shoot in, like any big city. But we shot Our Souls at Night in a small town in Colorado, and we were more in control of elements. That aside, it is an American film and we have a bigger budget. Since there was bigger machinery and scale, I did not have to tweak things around just because something went wrong. For The Sense of an Ending, we had a low budget and we were recreating the 1960s. So, we ended up shooting those portions during the weekends and the present-day bits during the week. That gave me a chance to travel between the two worlds. Otherwise, the process of filmmaking is the same.

You had said that, ideally, you would like to make one film in India and the next outside.

I am likely to make my next movie in India. But, I work on one thing at a time. So, I would probably talk about my next once I am done editing Our Souls.

You said that being a father made you look at your characters differently.

Once you are a father, it enriches your life. I became a father while editing The Lunchbox. The way I looked at the film before that and while editing it, was different. Nimrat Kaur’s character has a daughter. I became conscious of handling their relationship and her responsibility towards her daughter very delicately. I wrote the last voiceover of the film during the edit. It did not exist in the script.

Censorship has become a big issue for filmmakers in India these days.

I don’t know what the solution is for this. If you want a certain certification, you have to make certain cuts. Effectively, you would still be censoring the movie for a wider audience. You will accept an A or A+++ if you don’t make those cuts. At the end of the day, there is internet and people can watch anything they want. We should not spend so much time worrying about it.

Then what do you think we should worry about?

There is a general lack of enduring institutions. A body like the Sundance Institute has been a great platform for filmmakers. That’s something we need in India — something that caters to India’s needs and that of its filmmakers and audiences. To create that, we need a lot of selfless people to come together. We have such a wide, disparate audience but no one to curate for them.

