Genelia D’Souza gifts Tesla Model X to Riteish Deshmukh, makes Farah Khan jealous

The cute couple of Bollywood Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have often shared the happy moments of their life with their fans through social media. Be it the celebrations of their togetherness or their birthday, the couple put up the sweetest expressions of love. On Sunday, as Riteish celebrated his 39th birthday, Genelia expressed her love for her husband and posted an endearing click of the two together. Along with the photo, Genelia wrote, “Happy Birthday @Riteishd … Thank you for being my everything.. For making Life about Loving you.. YOU WILL FOREVER BE MY ALWAYS.”

Riteish who presumably got time to scroll through his official Twitter handle today came up with a perfect reply to his wife’s adorable wish. The Dhamaal actor made it much clear that he wants nobody but Genelia as his partner in his next life too. “I hope I am doing exactly the same thing I did in my past life to have deserved you. Coz I definitely want you in my next. Thank you @geneliad for the unconditional love. For making moments count. For making life special. For just being you. Love you Baiko,” tweeted Riteish. After reading Riteish’s reply, one can definitely say that this couple who have been married for more than five years now is restoring the faith of many in love and marriages.

Happy Birthday @Riteishd … Thank you for being my everything.. For making Life about Loving you.. YOU WILL FOREVER BE MY ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/p5RreUcXi1 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) December 17, 2017

I hope I am doing exactly the same thing I did in my past life to have deserved you. Coz I definitely want you in my next.

Thank you @geneliad for the unconditional love.For making moments count. For making life special. For just being you. Love you Baiko. http://t.co/uDxa3I3Dw4 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 19, 2017

Apart from a lovey-dovey post for her husband, Genelia had another gift for him which made Riteish feel twenty years younger. Another post of Riteish had a photo of the duo posing in front of a plush car. “So the Baiko @geneliad surely knows how to make a 40 yr old birthday boy feel like a 20 yr Old. #TeslaX #electric #ecofriendly,” wrote Riteish along with the pictures. After seeing the pictures of the car which is yet to hit the Indian roads, Riteish’s good friend Farah Khan commented that she too wants a wife like Genelia. She wrote, “I also want a wife like Genelia..”

So the Baiko @geneliad surely knows how to make a 40 yr old birthday boy feel like a 20 yr Old. #TeslaX#electric#ecofriendlypic.twitter.com/3mcSEewB45 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 19, 2017

On the work front, Riteish’s Total Dhamaal, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Ajay Devgn and Jaaved Jaffery, has got a release date. The film is slated to release on December 7, 2018.

