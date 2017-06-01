Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh celebrate son Rahyl’s first birthday with adorable wishes. See photos, videos

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh shared how they are celebrating their son Rahyl’s first birthday. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh shared how they are celebrating their son Rahyl’s first birthday.

It is Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s younger son Rahyl’s first birthday and the two parents seems to be really happy on the day. While mother Genelia shared a picture with the baby and wrote a beautiful message along with it, Riteish made his baking debut on the occasion. Genelia shared an adorable image of herself and Rahyl, who is seen sitting on his mother’s shoulders. She wrote along, “Happy Birthday Rahyl… everytime I need to see a miracle,I look into your eyes and believe I created one.. You are soooo special lil one, you always will be and your mine that’s all that matters.. God Bless You Always.”

Riteish re-tweeted this post of Genelia and wrote, “The purest relationship, the strongest bond. Mother-Son. My life line.” Daddy Riteish’s Twitter account too serves us with a great surprise, which he did for his baby. He shared pictures of Blueberry cheese cake and wrote, “That’s what my baking debut looks like. #BirthdayCake #BlueBerryCheeseCake Happy 1st Birthday little one #HBDRahyl”

He also shared a video, as he made the very cake. “Today is a Special Day … Our son turns one… Happy Birthday Rahyl .. you are a blessing straight from heaven. @geneliad,” wrote Riteish with the video.

Riteish Deshmukh’s comedy heavy resume is a proof that he is the go-to-man for the genre in Bollywood. The actor who often say that comedies happened to him because there were not many other options when he began his career though he now enjoys being a part of such projects, will be next seen in Bank Chor.

Riteish and Genelia got married in 2012, while their love story began in 2003. They had their first child Riaan in 2014.

