Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Gupta and other B-town stars wish Sunny Leone on adopting baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, who recently adopted a baby girl named Nisha Kaur Weber, received warm wishes from the film fraternity. A slew of Bollywood stars took to Twitter and congratulated Sunny Leone. Riteish Deshmukh while congratulating Sunny wrote, “Congratulations @SunnyLeone & @DanielWeber99 #NishaKaurWeber is absolutely adorable. She n me have one thing in common – our roots -Latur”. Sunny replied to Riteish’s congratulatory tweet and wrote, “Thank you so much! Latur is a beautiful place! Love the countryside.”

Actor Esha Gupta wrote, “Congratulations @SunnyLeone and Danielweber and big love to your angel. She’s just adorable. Bless you, guys.” Among other celebrities who congratulated Sunny were Raj Nayak, Sherlyn Chopra, and Raj Nayak.

There were speculations that Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber were expecting their first child. However, the couple denied the rumors and surprised the world when they announced that they have adopted a baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber who belongs to Latur. Sunny in an interview to Hindustan Times expressed her happiness and told that she wanted to have a family. “It’s a responsibility for the rest of our lives. But we have been ready for that — physically, mentally and financially. We were working really hard because we wanted to start a family, and this is the way it’s going to start, so it’s amazing,” Sunny was quoted as saying in the report.

“We were not brought up here but certain things, on an everyday basis, breaks your heart. While going to the airport, you cross this overpass and see little kids with no clothes, no shoes or no food, and it’s heartbreaking. Maybe, we can’t save every child but can do it for one little girl,” Sunny added.

