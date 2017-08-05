Riteish Deshmukh’s cute birthday wish for wife Genelia D’Souza cannot be missed, see photo

Riteish Deshmukh has the cutest birthday wish for wife Genelia D’Souza. Riteish Deshmukh has the cutest birthday wish for wife Genelia D’Souza.

They are young, happy and cute. They have been setting romantic goals for all and have always made us fall in love with their love. They are one of the most adorable couples of B-Town – Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. And this time it is Riteish’s sweet message for his bubbly wife on her 30th birthday that has made us gush over this Bollywood couple.

On Saturday, Bank Chor actor Riteish posted an ‘aww’ worthy picture of him with Genelia and captioned it, “Happy Bday Baiko @geneliad you are an incredible woman,my best friend, my biggest support & the strongest mother. बिन तुम्हारे मैं बिखर जाता (Without you I would have broken down)” Genelia and Riteish tied the knot in 2012, after dating each other for over 8 years. The couple is now blessed with two baby boys, Riaan and Rahyl.

A few months back as the couple completed five years of togetherness, they expressed their love for each other on their social media accounts. While Genelia thanked her actor husband for “changing the meaning of ‘Home’ from a place to a person for me,” Riteish felt blessed for being married to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor and took to social media to congratulate his wife on their fifth wedding anniversary. In fact, Riteish has always maintained, “Genelia was, is and will always be my most favourite co-star.”

Genelia and Riteish have shared the screen in three movies, Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. In the times when break ups and divorce are so casual in tinsel town, Genelia and Riteish are a true inspiration.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd