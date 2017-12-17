Happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh: The actor who stood out in multi-starrers with his perfect comic timing

Happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh Happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh

We have often heard many say, “It’s harder to make someone laugh than it is to make them cry.” And Riteish Deshmukh is one Bollywood star who knows how to master this difficult task. He might have remained under the shadows even after spending fifteen years in the industry, but Riteish has helped people break through their humdrum lifestyle with his dose of humour. His role in films like Masti, Dhamaal, Housefull, Apna Sapna Money Money and others have left the audience rolling down the aisle. Also, in times when actors feared to star in multi-starrers, Riteish unhesitatingly signed movies with an ensemble cast and made sure to give a performance which helped him carve his own niche in the industry.

No matter how much criticism his films received from critics, Riteish Deshmukh’s movies pull in the masses and continue to spread smiles even after years of release. Riteish’s perfect comic timing is visible not only in his reel life but is also quite evident in his real life through his tweets, social media posts and interviews. His recent post wishing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their wedding got special attention of Twitterati. Being his witty best, Riteish wrote, “From now onwards @imVkohli will happily be the vice captain at home … hail the new captain @AnushkaSharma …. once again wish you a happy married life.” Fuktrey Returns actor Pulkit Samrat who has worked with Riteish in Bangistan (2015) once said about him, “Riteish is known for his comic timing and it is very difficult to match up to his talent.”

Today, on Riteish’s 38th birthday, we try to list down his best comedy roles.

1. Housefull 2

The scene where Riteish and Akshay Kumar meet ‘Fifi’, the crocodile and mistakes it to be asleep left the audiences bursting with laughter at the theaters. And the moment when crocodile bites off Riteish derrière is still loved by all.

2. Dhamaal

When Riteish stepped into the shoes of Detective Roy and tried to act smart by playing “Maut Ka Khel” with Sanjay Dutt had everyone in splits.

3. Apna Sapna Money Money

Riteish Deshmukh bluffed the audience with his disguises in the 2006 release Apna Sapna Money Money which also starred Chunkey Pandey, Shreyas Talpade and Anupam Kher. He managed to pull off some of the best lines and the best gags in the movie.

4. Bluffmaster

Riteish Deshmukh donned the role of a con-man Dittu in the Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani starrer. He managed to invoke chuckles just with his poker face and his witty one-liners.

5. Double Dhamaal

Riteish Deshmukh managed to grab the IIFA Award for the Best Performance in a Comic Role for Double Dhamaal. He managed to create some madcap moments on screen in the movie.

And for those who try to typecast the actor as a comic actor, one must watch him play a character with gray shades in 2014 release Ek Villain and then a rugged man in his Marathi debut Lai Bhaari. One thing which can definitely be said about Riteish Deshmukh is that the actor has fought the failures and created his own space in the Indian film industry. Not only the adult comedy, he has also proved his mettle in slapstick and poker-faced comedy. Here’s hoping for more such splendid performances from the actor.

