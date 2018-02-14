Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza: Friendship, young love and the perfect marriage

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza tied the knot in 2012. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza tied the knot in 2012.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. The two first met on the sets of their debut Hindi movie Tujhe Meri Kasam. It might come as a surprise, but the two didn’t have the smoothest start.

In an interview to The Times of India, Riteish recalls their first meeting, where Genelia ignored him completely and didn’t want to talk to the actor. Genelia, in her defense, said that she didn’t initiate the first conversation as she had presumed Riteish would be a spoilt brat. However, things soon fell into place and the actors became good friends.

On the fifteenth anniversary of their movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish took to Twitter to reveal a few interesting details about the first meet with his partner. Riteish had tweeted, “.@geneliad didn’t speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister on Maharashtra then. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam.”

The actor then posted on social media, “The first thing @geneliad asked me was – ‘where is your security?’ I replied – ‘I don’t have any’ … #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam.”

The two decided to take things to the next level when they realised how fond they were of each other. In the same TOI interview, the star couple had confessed that neither of them is really all that romantic but both believe in creating and cherishing good memories, just like any other couple.

#15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam

3rd Jan 2003 : 15 years ago #TujheMeriKasam released.

Debut film: Life changed.

Architect became an actor.

#15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam

There were no grand declarations of love from either side, and they just understood that they were ‘the one’ for each other. The two tied the knot in 2012. Riteish lovingly calls Genelia Baiko (a Marathi term for a wife), and the actors are parents to sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

