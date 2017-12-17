Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan want a sequel to Bluffmaster, director Rohan Sippy gives a go ahead

Bluffmaster released in 2005. Bluffmaster released in 2005.

Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan’s on-screen camaraderie came live in front of the audience with the 2005 release Bluffmaster. The film, which also starred now global icon Priyanka Chopra, was about a con man (played by Abhishek). The film completed 12 years yesterday, and on the same occasion, the team of the film including music director Vishal Dadlani discussed over Twitter about how Rohan Sippy should think about a sequel to the comedy drama.

Riteish wrote, “आप कौनसे टाइप की मछली हो ? One my most favourite films with my favourite costars. @juniorbachchan @bomanirani @priyankachopra #NanaPatekar -directed by @rohansippy -Wish there was a sequel to this film. #12YearsOfBluffmaster” in reply to which Vishal took to Twitter and mentioned, “Come on, @juniorbachchan & @Riteishd! Let’s go to @rohansippy ‘s house, & arm-twist him into making the sequel, while we mine his hard disks for his music & movies! We can take @sujoy_g with us, to lend heft to the discussion! ;) #12yearsofBluffmaster.”

Soon, Abhishek joined in and expressed his view on the idea of sequel. Rohan Sippy later took to Twitter and in reply to Vishal’s post, wrote, “What arm twist? I’m coming over with the boys… no better way than to start it with a song, right? #righthererightnow”

Check tweets:

Come on, @juniorbachchan & @Riteishd! Let’s go to @rohansippy ‘s house, & arm-twist him into making the sequel, while we mine his hard disks for his music & movies! We can take @sujoy_g with us, to lend heft to the discussion! ;) #12yearsofBluffmaster http://t.co/V7EaLnU6Oe — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 16, 2017

What arm twist? I’m coming over with the boys… no better way than to start it with a song, right? #righthererightnow — Rohan Sippy (@rohansippy) December 16, 2017

i remember there was an amazing oscar worthy bit of acting right at the end of the film… — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 16, 2017

If you do no remember, the film rose to fame for its music. Whether Say Na Say Na or Right Here Right Now, the album of Bluffmaster had hit the right note among the audience, making its songs quite popular back in the day.

Here’s the jukebox of Bluffmaster:

Well, would you want a sequel to this film?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd