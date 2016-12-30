Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography to be out in January 2017

Rishi Kapoor has opened up about his life for the book with all his heart. Rishi Kapoor has opened up about his life for the book with all his heart.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his brazen honesty in the real as well as virtual world, is looking forward to the release of his autobiography titled “Khullam Khulla” in January next year.

The actor says he has opened up about his life for the book with all his heart. The book’s title has been borrowed from one of his famous songs — “Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono”.

The 64-year-old tweeted: “My autobiography – Rishi Kapoor-uncensored! ‘Khullam Khulla’ releases 15th January. This one’s from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it.”

My autobiography-Rishi Kapoor-uncensored! “Khullam Khulla”releases 15th January.This one’s from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it! pic.twitter.com/pUyUoto35g — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 29, 2016

Recently, the actor who is quite famous for his forthright and in-your-face tweets, used social media to slam the haters of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. He wrote on Twitter, “Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child, please? Mind your business, it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish!” The actor got agitated when distasteful comments on his tweet flowed in.

Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Rishi, whose family has been part of Indian filmdom for the past 85 years, was tagged ‘chocolate hero’ and ‘lover boy’ in his prime in the 1980s. The actor is known for films like Bobby, Khel Khel Mien, Karz, Do Dooni Chaar and more recently for Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921).