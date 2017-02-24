Rishi Kapoor wants Rendezvous With Simi Garewal back on TV

Rishi Kapoor lauded Simi Garewal, as her show hit 50 million views on a digital platform. Rishi Kapoor lauded Simi Garewal, as her show hit 50 million views on a digital platform.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor hopes actor Simi Garewal’s popular show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal makes a comeback on TV soon. The actor also lauded Simi when her show hit 50 million views on a digital platform.

Rishi took to Twitter on Friday to share an image, which read: “Thank you. 50 million views…’Rendezvous With Simi Garewal’ on Youtube.”

Rishi, who has worked with the actress in films like “Mera Naam Joker”, “Kabhi Kabhie” and “Karz”, captioned the image: “Amazing! So very happy Simi, you achieved this by your sheer hard work, dedication and perseverance. We need your show ‘Rendezvous’ to air ASAP!”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Amazing! So very happy Simi,you achieved this by your sheer hard work,dedication and perseverance. We need your show”Rendezvous”to air ASAP! pic.twitter.com/tVgbeExahK — Hari Om! (@chintskap) February 24, 2017

Also watch | Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’s episode with Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal in a still from Mera Naam Joker. Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal in a still from Mera Naam Joker.

At Raj Kapoor’s birth anniversary too, Simi Garewal had shared the moments from the party with all of us. Simi, who had “the most wonderful happy evening” with the Kapoor family, shared selfies with various members but our attention was caught by Kareena and Saif then. Simi had also shared a picture with ‘the true First Lady of Bollywood’.

Simi then had dropped in to meet the Kapoor family on the occasion of Raj Kapoor’s birth anniversary. And see a few more pics from Simi’s Kapoor family visit:

Had the most wonderful happy evening with my Kapoor family! The years between just melted away. I was home again! @chintskap — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 16, 2016

The party was ostensibly for Ksenia Ryabinkina – and here she is – peeking in on the right! pic.twitter.com/hZSwJtfxjY — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 16, 2016

Finally with the Guest of Honour! Russia’s Ksenia Ryabinkina. Lovely to meet her after decades. Remember her? The trapeze artist in Joker! pic.twitter.com/LwRX4Iq4XQ — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 16, 2016

“Rendezvous With Simi Garewal” was a celebrity talk show, which began in 1997. The show featured a string of celebrities like Jackie Chan, Dev Anand, Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, among many others.